Kirinyaga woman accused of killing husband surrenders to police

A woman accused of stabbing her husband to death following a quarrel has surrendered herself at Kerugoya Police Station.

She presented herself on Tuesday morning together with her six-month-old baby boy.

The suspect was handed over to Kirinyaga East Sub-County detectives who took her to Kianyaga Police Station for further interrogation.

Area criminal investigations boss Millicent Ochuka said the 37-year-old suspect would be charged with murder.

The woman went berserk on Saturday evening at Karucho village in Gichugu Constituency and fatally attacked Mathew Njagi Muriuki, 29, before going into hiding.

A neighbour who responded to a commotion found the victim lying in a pool of blood and raised alarm.

"We had a family meeting just 200 metres from home when we received the sad news and rushed to the scene and found the victim unconscious. We took him to Kianyaga Sub-County hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival," said Mr Peter Muchira, a brother to the victim.

The family members asked detectives to establish the motive behind the heinous act.

"We are crying for justice following the brutal murder of our brother," said Mr Muchira.

Ms Ochuka said police recovered a murder weapon which will be used as exhibit when the suspect appears in court.

Ms Ochuka said the body is lying at Kibugi Funeral Home.