Woman on the run after stabbing husband to death in Kirinyaga

Police are pursuing a woman who allegedly stabbed her husband to death following a quarrel at Karucho village in Kirinyaga County.

The woman went berserk on Saturday evening and attacked Mathew Njagi Muriuki, 29, before going into hiding.

Kirinyaga East Sub-County director of criminal investigations, Millicent Ochuka said the suspect hurriedly left with her six-month- old baby boy after committing the offence.

A neighbour who responded to a commotion found the victim lying in a pool of blood and raised alarm before locals reported the matter to the police.

" The assailant waited until there was no one within the home compound to eliminate her husband," she said.

"We are looking for the suspect so that she can face a murder charge," said Ms Ochuka.

Family members said they were shocked with what transpired.

" We had a family meeting, just 200 metres from home when we received the sad news and rushed to the scene and found the victim unconscious. We took him to Kianyaga Sub-county hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival," said Mr Peter Muchira, a brother to the victim.

The family members asked detectives to establish the motive behind the heinous act and bring the culprit to book.

" We are crying for justice following the brutal murder of our brother," said Mr Muchiri.

Ms Ochuka said police recovered a murder weapon and will be used as exhibit when the suspect appears in court.

Ms Ochuka said the two were said to have taken alcohol before the man was struck dead.

She appealed to the residents to cooperate and assist in apprehending the suspect who took off immediately after the fatal blow.

Ms Ochuka said the body of the victim was taken to Kibugi Funeral home for postmortem.