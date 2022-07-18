Isiolo UDA governor candidate steps down for Doyo

Isiolo UDA gubernatorial candidate Hussein Tene has shelved his bid and thrown his weight behind former Governor Godana Doyo; who is seeking a comeback as an independent candidate.

Mr Doyo and Jubilee Party’s candidate Abdi Ibrahim Hassan (Nairobi majority leader) are the front-runners in the race to succeed Governor Mohamed Kuti-who is not seeking re-election over health grounds.

Mr Tene and his running mate Nicholas Mugabe, while making the announcement that will change the political arithmetic n the race, said the decision to support Mr Doyo was arrived at following wide consultations.

“I have officially stepped down in favour of Mr Doyo and ask all our supporters to support him because Isiolo is safe in his hands. I will work with him (Doyo) to ensure he reclaims the seat,” Mr Tene said.

The Deputy President William Ruto’s point man in the county further revealed that the UDA leader and Kenya Kwanza Presidential candidate was involved in the behind the scenes negotiations that started two months ago.

The negotiations were being spearheaded by local businessman Abdul Tari and Saku MP Dido Raso who is the UDA Upper Eastern coordinator.

He said their coming together will enable Mr Doyo mount a spirited campaign and clinch the county’s top seat in the August 9 General Election.

“We have agreed to work together to salvage Isiolo from the yoke of some leaders who have been taking advantage of them,” he noted.

Sacrificing his ambitions

Mr Mugabe said Mr Doyo would form an all-inclusive government that will take care of the interests of all communities living in Isiolo.

Mr Doyo lauded Mr Tene for sacrificing his ambitions for the sake of better leadership and exuded confidence that they will form the next county government.

“Two strong competitors have come together for the interest of our people and I want to assure all Isiolo residents of an all-inclusive government,” he said.

The former governor was in company of Isiolo North MP Hassan Odha, Woman Rep Rehema Jaldesa, Senate aspirant Nuh Mohammed Ibrahim and Isiolo South Jubilee MP candidate Mohammed Tubi.

Mr Doyo said he was committed to salvaging the county that he claimed Governor Kuti had ruined and restore its previous glory.

He hinted on ongoing negotiations to have another candidate pull out in his favour saying he will soon make a major announcement that will send his competitors into panic.

“We will soon be back here (for another announcement) because we do not want to throw the county to the dogs,” Mr Doyo said.

The development takes Mr Ibrahim, who was benefiting from divisions between Mr Doyo and Tene, back to the drawing board as the Borana community is expected to vote in favour of the former governor. It is also a blessing in disguise for DP Ruto who is trailing behind Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Presidential candidate Raila Odinga, according to the latest Tifa poll.

The report showed that Mr Odinga has a popularity rating of 50 percent against Ruto's 42 percent showing that majority of Isiolo residents will vote for the former Prime Minister if elections were held today.

Calling me at night

Dr Ruto during his recent tour claimed that the majority of the leaders and candidates in Isiolo were supporting his bid but were not coming out in public for fear of “State” intimidation.

“Many of your leaders have been calling me at night. They support me but fear being targeted by the State,” the DP then said.