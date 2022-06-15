Clan, ethnic politics dominate as race to succeed Kuti intensifies

The race to succeed Isiolo Governor Mohamed Kuti has narrowed down to a two-horse race between former county boss Godana Doyo and Nairobi Majority Leader Abdi Guyo.

Mr Doyo is vying as an independent while Mr Guyo is flying the Jubilee Party ticket.

Others in the contest are former Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission chief executive Halakhe Waqo (ODM), Mr Hussein Tene (UDA), Mr Kenneth Turibo Maore (PNU) and Mr Kimaita Machuguma (Safina).

Mr Kuti recently announced exiting active politics on health grounds.

Clan, ethnic and political alignments, aspirant’s track record, mobilisation skills and financial muscle to mount spirited campaigns across the vast 25,336-square kilometre county will influence the August 9 General Election.

Mr Guyo has teamed up with his Jubilee Party colleagues—Senator Fatuma Dullo, former Education chief administrative secretary and woman rep aspirant Mumina Bonaya and former Isiolo North MP Joseph Samal—in his campaigns.

Mr Doyo has incumbent Woman Rep Rehema Jaldesa, Isiolo North MP Hassan Odha, Isiolo South Jubilee MP aspirant Mohamed Tupi and Senate hopeful Nuh Mohamed in his camp.

Incomplete projects

The battle is concentrated in the most populous Isiolo North constituency with seven wards and whoever triumphs in Wabera, Bulapesa, Burat, Ngaremara and Kinna is likely to be the next governor.

Also expected to feature prominently in the campaigns are incomplete projects, water, health, insecurity, unemployment and land adjudication issues.

Hailing from Isiolo's largest Borana community, Mr Doyo’s comeback bid is hinged on his track record during his tenure between 2013 and 2017 while his main rival Mr Guyo from the Sakuye clan wants to “bring home” experience gained at City Hall.

Endorsed by Mr Kuti as his preferred successor and promising to inject fresh blood into the seat, Mr Guyo is banking on the outgoing governor’s networks and support base to be Kenya’s first ever MCA to become a county chief.

Bring services home

“I've been in Nairobi leadership for 15 years and I've never been ejected from office due to incompetence. I've decided to bring my services home,” Mr Guyo said recently.

There is a general feeling that Governor Kuti has little to show for his five years in office as most of his projects are yet to be completed. This could hamper Mr Guyo's chances.

The choice of running mate will also play a crucial role in the race.

By picking Dr James Lowasa, who had initially teamed up with Mr Tene, Mr Guyo is eyeing the Turkana’s 11, 000 votes. He had earlier picked Mr Hudson Kinyua who has since joined the Doyo camp.

Mr Doyo's eyes are on the Somali community vote after settling on Mr Omar Hassan as his running mate.

Mr Waqo has picked 2017 governorship contender Domiciano Maingi, Mr Tene has scholar and politician Nicholas Mugabe, Mr Turibo settled on Mr Ibrahim Mohamed Issack while Mr Machuguma has partnered with Jillo Boru Dima, 29.

Youthful running mates

Mr Doyo, Mr Machuguma and Mr Tene have picked youthful running mates to appeal to the majority voters. Mr Guyo is trying to endear himself to residents as the youngest candidate while Mr Waqo says he settled on an older deputy for guidance.

“He (Maingi) will offer necessary advice and wisdom to our team. We will economically empower and champion the interests of the youth, women and persons with special needs,” Mr Waqo said.

Candidates’ agenda could also influence voting.

Mr Guyo has promised to prioritise completion of Dr Kuti’s pending projects, registration of community land and youth empowerment as well as addressing drug and substance addiction through establishment of a rehabilitation centre.

He said his administration will prioritise completion of the Sh545 million Isiolo town modern market, which will accommodate over 1,000 traders and an export abattoir that has stalled for over 10 years.

Title deeds

“My administration will ensure title deeds are issued within the first year in office. I will also lobby for tarmacking of Isiolo-Merti road to open up the region to economic opportunities and ease transport,” Mr Guyo said.

His main rival Doyo is riding on his achievements between 2013 and 2017. “I started from scratch, built the systems and laid a strong foundation. We ensured our people had basic needs and focused on improved health services and water provision with limited resources,” he said during a past interview.

Mr Doyo says he will focus on education, better health services, supporting farmers for increased productivity and increasing water access through sinking of boreholes and building dams for dry spells.

“The economy is wrecked but it was doing well during my tenure. I'm committed and ready to restore the county to its past glory,” he said after the IEBC cleared him.

Anti-graft political card

Mr Waqo is using the anti-graft political card to sell himself as the right person to fix the ills bedevilling the county.

“Over Sh30 billion has been disbursed to Isiolo since 2013 but there is nothing commensurate to show,” Mr Waqo said while promising to use his experience to end graft which, he says, has denied residents development and affected provision of crucial services.

Mr Tene of UDA, who hails from Mr Doyo’s Warjida clan, has promised to support small and medium enterprises through interest-free loans, increase water access and cushion livestock farmers by helping them insure their animals to prevent losses during drought.

“I will sink boreholes near grazing fields for livestock use. My administration will also ensure all families have access to piped water and reduce over-reliance on untreated water from the river,” he said.

Mr Turibo said his youthful team would inject fresh energy into the seat and champion the interests of all residents regardless of their tribe and religion.

Open to all candidates

“Were ready to serve Isiolo people and take care of their needs....we understand the challenges our people face and are committed to addressing them,” he said.

With Mr Doyo enjoying overwhelming support from his Borana community and Mr Guyo boasting solid support from his Sakuye clan, the contest will mostly be concentrated in other communities in the county.

Mr Guyo is perceived to be enjoying immense support from the Turkanas and Samburus while the Ameru community remains open to all the candidates.

Party politics could also determine the race in the county seen to be firmly in the grip of Azimio la Umoja candidate Raila Odinga.

Mr Turibo, Mr Guyo and Mr Waqo support Mr Odinga’s bid, Mr Tene is drumming up support for Kenya Kwanza flagbearer William Ruto while Mr Doyo has remained silent after losing the Jubilee ticket to Mr Guyo.