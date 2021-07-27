Attan Centre
Lilys Njeru | Nation Media Group

Isiolo

Prime

A second chance at school: How Isiolo is bringing smiles to young mother’s faces

By  Lilys Njeru

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Classrooms are typical of a nursery school but all the learners here are teenage girls.
  • In Isiolo County, a high proportion of girls do not attend primary school, and the few who do drop out before reaching secondary.

“Nine divide by three… what do you get?” 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.