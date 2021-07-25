Another special school offers hope for teen mothers

Machakos Woman Representative Joyce Kamene has lauded construction of Mbakaini Girls’ Secondary School in the county, which will specifically accept pregnant teens and girls from poor families.

Ms Kamene said the school presents a big opportunity for teen mothers to return to school and pursue their dreams.

She noted that learners will be allowed to study during the day and return home in the evening to take care of their children.

“Mbakaini Girls’ will suit all girls who got pregnant during the pandemic lockdown,” she said in Machakos at the weekend.

The MP warned that all men who defile and impregnate young girls will face the full force of the law in the pursuit of justice for the minors.

Last year, Ms Kamene asked local administrators to be vigilant and report all cases of defilement and rape, when when threatened against doing so.

“In case you fear intimidation, bring the culprits to my office. We can’t let young girls' futures be ruined by a few people,” she said.

She promised to support girls from poor families and those who are physically challenged through the National Government Affirmative Action Fund (NGAAF).

NGAAF is Anchored on the Vision 2030 development blueprint, under the social pillar to address the plight of vulnerable groups through access to financial resources.