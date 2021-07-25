Another special school offers hope for teen mothers

Teen pregnancy

Mbakaini Girls’ Secondary School presents a big opportunity for teen mothers to return to school and pursue their dreams.

By  KNA

  • The MP warned that all men who defile and impregnate young girls will face the full force of the law in the pursuit of justice for the minors.

Machakos Woman Representative Joyce Kamene has lauded construction of Mbakaini Girls’ Secondary School in the county, which will specifically accept pregnant teens and girls from poor families.

