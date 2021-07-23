Special schools offer hope to teenage mothers

Pregnant

In the past year, more than 328,000 girls got pregnant, according to data from the Health ministry.

By  Moraa Obiria  &  Charles Wanyoro

What you need to know:

  • Greenland Girls School in Kajiado County has enrolled 90 young mothers aged 13-21.
  • Here, they get all the support they need to achieve their academic dreams

Serah (not her real name) got pregnant on her 13th birthday. She was in Standard Seven at a public primary school in Meru County. Her boyfriend, who forced her into sex, was in Form Three.

