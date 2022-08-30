County secretary rejects new Isiolo governor’s order to quit

A row is brewing between Isiolo Governor Abdi Ibrahim Guyo and County Secretary Ahmed Galgalo over an executive order to vacate office immediately.

Order No. 1 of 2022 issued on August 26, a day after Mr Guyo was sworn in, indicates that laying off Dr Galgalo was part of the county government’s reorganisation to enhance services.

Land Chief Officer Yussuf Mohammed will take over in an acting capacity.

But addressing journalists at his office, Dr Galgalo maintained that he would not leave until the governor serves him with a termination letter and explains why he wants to sack him.

“I have never seen anyone being sacked through an executive order. He (Guyo) must use the law and serve me with a contract termination letter with reasons for the dismissal,” he said.

He added that he was served with the letter on Tuesday, several days after it was issued by the office of the governor.

Gross misconduct, incompetence and graft are among the reasons that would prompt a governor to sack someone.

Transition process

Dr Galgalo said the rush to replace him would undermine the transition process as the assumption of office of the governor committee that he chairs had not handed over crucial reports to the Treasury, Controller of Budget and the county assembly.

“I am not interested in going beyond my contract term [that expires in November] but this is not the right way to sack me even if he does not like me,” he noted.

He claimed that inviting some of the governor's opponents to the inauguration ceremony was among the reasons for his sacking, saying the governor reportedly told him that he was not happy about it.

“I met him [on Tuesday morning] and he told me he was not happy during the swearing-in ceremony because I invited some people he never wanted,” Dr Galgalo claimed, adding that he did not invite specific persons but Isiolo residents in general.