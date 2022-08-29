Isiolo leaders want recent market fire investigated

Isiolo leaders have called on security agencies to investigate last Monday's fire at the Mathare market in Isiolo town that left dozens of traders counting losses.

Led by Governor Abdi Ibrahim Guyo and Senator-elect Fatuma Dullo, the leaders wondered why the inferno, the third at the site in the last 10 years, happened after the elections, like the others in 2013 and 2017, saying the culprits should be brought to book.

The midnight fire razed cereal shops, eateries and other business premises. Some traders claimed the fires were politically instigated.

“Anyone who could have been involved in the incident must be brought to book,” Mr Guyo said, promising to work with other leaders to reconstruct the market.

Recent blaze

Citing the previous fires, Ms Dullo said the most recent blaze must be thoroughly investigated. She asked the county government to expedite the completion of the Isiolo town modern market so as to offer traders space to operate from.

Mr Mwenda Thuranira, who unsuccessfully contested the Isiolo North MP seat, urged the county to buy more firefighting equipment and train personnel to effectively deal with such incidents.

“The losses could have been prevented if we had enough fire engines and our fire brigade was well trained,” Mr Thuranira said.

Deputy Governor James Lowasa said they were committed to streamlining the emergency department for improved efficiency in handling fires.