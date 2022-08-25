All welcome for Isiolo governor swearing-in, says committee

The Isiolo assumption of office of governor committee has dismissed claims that only invited residents will be allowed to witness today’s swearing-in of Governor-elect Abdi Ibrahim Guyo at Isiolo Boys High School grounds.

The committee’s chairperson, Dr Ahmed Galgalo, who is also the county secretary, said all the residents are welcome to the event and that invites were only being made to guests from outside the county and local elected leaders.

Reports that no resident would be allowed into the event without an invite and that some of the locals had received invitation cards have been circulating online in the last few days.

“The event is for the public and all residents are invited. Come out in large numbers to witness the swearing-in,” Dr Galgalo, who was with County Commissioner Geoffrey Omoding, said.

All set for the event

The committee revealed that measures have been put in place to ensure the ceremony is successful and that the venue has the capacity to accommodate at least 5,000 people.

“We appeal to those who will attend to use the Kiithe gate and maintain a high level of discipline so that the exercise goes on smoothly,” he said.

Mr Omoding assured the attendees of adequate security during the event, saying that surveillance was ongoing.

“Our security teams are keen to ensure the exercise is successful,” he said during the committee’s eighth and final meeting before the swearing-in ceremony.

Governor-elect Guyo trounced former governor Godana Doyo in the August 9 polls, becoming the first MCA to be elected governor in Kenya’s history.

He garnered 28,926 votes against Mr Doyo’s 26,270 while ODM’s Halakhe Waqo came third with 2,249 votes.