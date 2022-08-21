Isiolo governor-elect Guyo to be sworn in Thursday

Preparations for Thursday’s swearing-in of Isiolo Governor-elect Abdi Ibrahim Hassan Guyo and his deputy James Lowasa are at an advanced stages, the assumption of office of governor committee has said.

Mr Guyo, the former Nairobi County Assembly majority leader — who had been endorsed by the outgoing Governor Mohamed Kuti, — last week trounced pioneer governor Godana Doyo, becoming the first MCA to be elected governor in Kenya’s history.

He garnered 28,926 votes against Mr Doyo’s 26,270 votes while ODM’s Halakhe Waqo came third with 2,249 votes.

The assumption of office committee is chaired by County Secretary Ahmed Galgalo with the county attorney, Isiolo Principal Magistrate Evanson Ngigi, County Commissioner Geoffrey Omoding and other security bosses and representatives of the governor-elect as members.

Dr Galgalo said the finance and budget, logistics, publicity and security sub-committees had put in place necessary measures to ensure a smooth transition.

Ready for swearing-in

“We have been meeting for the last one month and are ready for Thursday's swearing-in of governor-elect and his deputy,” he told journalists outside the county assembly offices.

The finance and budget sub-committee will, among others, prepare asset and liability reports including pending bills for handover to the new governor.

Mr Omoding assured of security during the event that will be held at Isiolo Boys High School grounds on August 25.

“We are keen on ensuring the process is smooth so that the leaders start serving mwananchi and addressing the challenges they face,” Mr Omoding said while hailing residents for peaceful elections.

Mr Guyo earlier said his administration would prioritise development, creation of jobs for the youth and women empowerment, among others, for better livelihoods.

“Isiolo is for all communities and no resident is here on invitation from anyone. I will ensure interests for all communities are safeguarded in my government,” he said.

Even as the swearing-in process takes shape, the former governor has threatened to challenge the outcome of the polls in court over alleged irregularities.

Mr Doyo cited voter bribery, stuffing, extension of voting until late in the night in his opponent’s strongholds and failure to extend the exercise in his strongholds despite polling stations opening late among the offences allegedly conducted during the last week’s elections.