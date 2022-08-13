Abdi Guyo: First MCA to ascend to governor seat in Kenya election history

Nairobi Majority Leader Abdi Hassan Guyo has clinched the Isiolo governor seat, becoming the first Kenyan MCA to be elected county boss since the advent of devolution in 2013.

The Jubilee candidate, who was endorsed by outgoing governor Mohamed Kuti as his preferred successor, trounced former Governor Godana Doyo after garnering 28,926 votes in the hotly contested race.

Mr Doyo, who earlier said he will challenge the outcome of the polls over alleged irregularities including voter bribery, stuffing and extension of voting until late night in his opponent’s strongholds.

Mr Doyo got 26,270 votes with ODM’s Halakhe Waqo coming third with 2,249 votes.

The outgoing Matopeni/ Spring Valley ward MCA was elected as councilor in 2007. He was only 21-years old then and served for three terms, where he rose to become Nairobi city majority leader.

He had earlier declared interest to vie for Embakasi Central parliamentary seat in the August 9 elections but opted for the Isiolo top seat in last minute local arrangement by Dr Kuti; after it became obvious that the latter could not have sustained rigorous campaigns due to his deteriorating health condition.

Different from United Democratic Alliance’s onslaught on Jubilee party in Mt Kenya region, the President Uhuru Kenyatta’s outfit bagged all the five top county seats.

Woman Rep Rehema Jaldesa and Isiolo North MP Hassan Odha who were seeking reelection on independent tickets lost to former Education CAS Mumina Bonaya and former Isiolo North MPJoseph Samal.

Ms Bonaya garnered 23,994 votes against Ms Jaldesa’s 21,804 votes.

Mr Samal reclaimed the MP seat after garnering 10,326 votes while the outgoing MP Mr Odha managed 9,695 votes with PNU’s Mwenda Thuranira coming third with 8,739 votes.

Senator Fatuma Dullo retained her seat after flooring closest competitor Nuh Mohammed Ibrahim, becoming the first female senator from pastoralist communities to get re-elected.

Ms Dullo garnered 29,671 votes against Mr Nuh’s 23,432 in the final tally announced by County Returning Officer Samuel Seki.

Isiolo South MP Abdi Koropu lost to Jubilee candidate and former Isiolo Speaker Mohammed Tupi who garnered 8,243 votes.

Mr Koropu got 1,533 votes and former area MP Abdullahi Banticha garnered 6.375 votes.

While issuing Mr Guyo, Ms Bonaya and Ms Dullo with certificates at the county tallying centre at Isiolo Boys High School, the IEBC official asked the leaders elect to embrace peace and work towards bettering the lives of Isiolo residents.

Mr Guyo lauded Isiolo residents for electing him and promised to work tirelessly to deliver on his election promises.

Overwhelming support

“I am grateful for the overwhelming support and commit to do my best to steer our county to the next level,” he said.

Mr Doyo, Mr Nuh and Ms Jaldesa Thursday maintained that they will move to court to challenge the poll results over alleged irregularities.

Citing voter bribery and biased process in their strongholds, the trio accused the Jubilee party of using government machinery to intimidate voters in their strongholds and promote high voter turnout in areas under their rivals' grip.

Ms Jaldesa said despite the law requiring that voters waiting in queues by 5PM when polling stations are required to close be allowed to vote, many voters in far-flung areas were chased away.