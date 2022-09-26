8 die in accident on Homa Bay-Kendu Bay road

Eight people died in a road accident at Got Kokech on Homa Bay-Kendu Bay road when a public service vehicle they were travelling in was involved in a head-on collision with an oncoming trailer.

The Monday evening accident also left two people with serious injuries.

They were rushed to Homa Bay County Teaching and Referral hospital.

The PSV was coming from Homa Bay to Kisumu with the tanker that was transporting fuel to Isbania in Migori county moving in the opposite direction.

It is not clear how the accident occurred.

County Police Commander Samson Ole Kiine said investigations will establish how the crash occurred.

However, witnesses said the PSV was speeding as if racing another vehicle.

The eight died on the spot.

Police had a difficult time controlling crowds that had gathered at the scene to watch as the bodies were being taken out of the wreck.