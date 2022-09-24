Kisumu-bound passenger train derails at Mamboleo

At least 250 passengers who were on board a Kisumu-bound passenger train escaped unhurt after a Kenya Railways locomotive derailed on Saturday morning.

The 10-wagon train from Nairobi was only about two kilometres to its final destination - Kisumu Railways Station - when it derailed at the Mamboleo Junction along the Kisumu-Kakamega Highway.

Railways OCPD, Kisumu, Evans Getembe, said the passengers and the railway crew were safely evacuated in the early morning incident.

“The police officers quickly responded and we were fortunate enough that there were no casualties involved," Mr Getembe told Nation.

The passenger train derailed at Mamboleo Junction along the Kisumu-Kakamega Highway. Photo credit: Tonny Omondi | Nation Media Group

The more than four-hour obstruction forced the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) to open the incomplete section of the Mamboleo flyover for motorists while others chose to use other alternative routes.

Kenya Railways has, however, attributed the accident to heavy siltation at the intersection point which is part of the eight-kilometer dual carriageway Kisumu Boys roundabout–Mamboleo road.

“The siltation was as a result of the accumulation of waste due to poor drainage and dumping from a nearby road construction site which was washed off by the heavy rains that occurred last night and then settled at the intersection of the road and railway line,” Kenya Railways said in a statement.

“We wish to state they there were no injuries, neither were any of the passenger coaches affected,” added the statement.