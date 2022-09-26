Three die in Embu accident 

Three people died and five others seriously injured following a road accident along the Kariguini- Kiritiri road in Embu County.

The accident occurred when a mobile service provider company car with eight passengers rolled a number of times, near Donbosco.

The driver of the ill-fated car was among those who perished on the spot during the accident which caused a major traffic snarl-up on the usually busy road.

Residents said they saw the vehicle swerve before it overturned, leaving three of its occupants dead.

Rescue them

"We rushed to the scene and found three bodies in the driver’s cabin," one of the residents said.

The survivors had been trapped in the vehicle and police and the residents had to rescue them.

According to the police, the vehicle was heading to Kiritiri town from Embu when the tragedy struck.

Embu West police boss Julius Kyumbule said the bodies of the victims were taken to Embu Referral Hospital mortuary while the survivors were rushed to various hospitals for treatment.

He narrated how the vehicle veered off the road and overturned after the driver lost its control.

Mr Kyumbule said investigations had been launched.