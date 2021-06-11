Four killed in accident on Garissa-Nairobi highway.

Garissa-Nairobi highway accident

The wreckage of the vehicles involved in an accident on Garissa-Nairobi highway on June 11, 2021.

Photo credit: Courtesy

By  Farhiya Hussein

Nation Media Group

Four people died Friday morning in an accident on Garissa-Nairobi highway.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. PRIME Tana pastoralists ditch livestock for cotton farming

  2. Cargo train stalls in Nyeri after wagon derails

    Cargo train in Nyeri

  3. Missing Mombasa teen found dead

  4. PRIME Unresolved killings of elderly women in Naivasha and Gilgil

  5. The sad story behind tin roof along Kisumu-Busia highway

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.