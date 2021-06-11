Four killed in accident on Garissa-Nairobi highway.

Four people died Friday morning in an accident on Garissa-Nairobi highway.

Northeastern Regional Commissioner Nick Ndalana said the accident occurred at Bangale after a private car rammed into a lorry parked off the road.

"The driver of the Toyota Land Cruiser, who was travelling from Garissa to Nairobi, lost control of the vehicle, which then veered off the road and hit the lorry from behind," he said.

All the four locals are said to be from Garissa town.

Several accidents have taken place on Garissa-Mwingi-Nairobi highway, with some parts being referred to as blackspots.

Last year, 10 people died in a crash involving a truck and a bus, while a community leader lost his life in a separate accident along that road.

In 2019, the National Transport and Safety Authority suspended a Grand Bus Services Sacco licence after an accident.

Residents now want the government, through the Kenya National Highways Authority, to find ways to curb the accidents.