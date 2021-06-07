Student killed, 12 injured in road accident at Tsavo park

A student was killed and 12 others injured in a road accident on Voi-Taveta highway in Taita Taveta County on Monday.

Police said the Form One student of Murray Girls' High School in Mwatate died while being rushed to Moi County Referral Hospital in Voi.

The vehicle the students were travelling in veered off the road as the driver tried to avoid hitting an elephant at Murka in Tsavo West National Park. They were heading back to school after their half term break.

"The driver lost control of the vehicle after which it rolled several times and landed in a ditch," said Taveta Sub-county Police Commander Charles Barasa.

Mr Barasa said the students were initially rushed to Taveta Sub-county Hospital by good Samaritans. Those who suffered minor injuries were treated and discharged, he said.

Three learners were taken to the hospital in Voi for specialised treatment while one was referred to a facility in Mombasa County.

The police boss asked drivers to be cautious and observe speed limits inside the park to avoid hitting wildlife.