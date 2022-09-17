Fight for House posts heats up in county assemblies

The battle for the Speaker of County Assembly and other House leadership positions has intensified in various assemblies across the country ahead of next week's swearing-in of members and voting.

Already, lobbying among MCAs, political parties and other interested parties has begun in the regional houses.

The contest is between Kenya Kwanza and Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition as each faction seeks to influence the voting and control the regional houses.

In Kirinyaga County, three candidates have declared their interest in the position of speaker. They are former MCAs Baptista Kanga and Joel Wagura. The current Speaker Anthony Gathumbi will also be defending his seat.

Mr Kanga, a former Wamumu MCA, said he has what it takes to win the seat and called upon members to support him.

“I have a law degree and a masters in philosophy and religious studies. I also have experience in making laws having served in the assembly for five years,” said Mr Kanga.

Ngariama ward MCA, Muriithi Kibinga of UDA, on the other hand, is eyeing the Majority Leader seat. He will fight it out with Mutira MCA Kinyua Wangui and the Baragwi MCA David Mathenge.

In Murang'a, jostling for the speaker’s position and those of the Leader of majority and the minority, is at its peak. The race is pitting various MCAs and candidates from the county’s seven constituencies.

The county has 47 elected and nominated MCAs who are expected to elect the House leadership after their swearing-in on Tuesday.

Sources within the assembly told the Nation that the MCAs had settled on one of their own, Mr Johnson Mukuha as the speaker, Ithiru MCA Kibe wa Sary for Leader of majority and Kinyona MCA Elizabeth Mbugua as his deputy. The proposed chief whip is Kiriaini MCA Morris Thuku.

In Laikipia, two candidates who lost in the August 9 election have already expressed their interests in the speaker position.

The two are Maina Munene, who failed to capture the Laikipia North parliamentary seat and Henry Mbuthia Kimani, who was seeking to represent the county at the Senate.

The others seeking the position are Saya Temu Karamushu, a one-time Laikipia North parliamentary aspirant and Mr Lantano Nabaala, a former employee of the county government. The minority leader’s seat has been reserved for one of the two ward representatives elected under ODM party. In Tharaka Nithi County, at least seven people have expressed interest in the speaker position. They include former deputy governor Mati Murithi and former speakers David Mbaya and John Mbabu.

And in Meru County Assembly, the speaker position has attracted more than 10 contestants. They include current speaker Joseph Kaberia, Marius Maranya, Mugambi Laichena, David Gikunda, Gatobu M'Inoti, Luke Michubu and Anthony Mwenda.

The Meru assembly has 45 elected MCAs and 24 nominated.

In the North Rift, the process of electing the county assembly leaders has witnessed intense lobbying among candidates and various political parties.

In Elgeyo Marakwet, the speaker position has attracted at least six candidates. The entry of 27-year-old lawyer Esther Kibore Kirwa has startled the political arithmetic.

“I have worked with the national assembly as an attaché at the directorate of litigation and compliance. I have what it takes to lead our third assembly, “said Ms Kirwa.

The outgoing speaker, Mr Philemon Sabulei, 35, also an advocate of the High Court, is seeking a second term, and has been hosting MCAs in a bid to gain their support.

The race has also attracted Mr Christopher Chemosong, 44, who is also the outgoing deputy speaker and has served for two consecutive terms as Arror ward MCA. Others in the race are University of Eldoret don Dr Andrew Kiplagat and Mr Alex Cherop.

In Nandi County, former Chesumei MP Wilson Kogo is among those eying the speaker seat. Dr Kogo lost his parliamentary position to Paul Biego in the UDA party primaries.

Immediate former speaker Joshua Kiptoo has opted out of the race. Others eyeing the seat are former Tindiret MCA Kipkirui Chepkwony.

“It is a competitive position, we have a good number of the candidates already registered for the post. And they all qualify for the job though it needs a lot of lobbying,” Mr Chepkwony said.

In West Pokot, the speaker position has attracted eight candidates. They are Philip Magal Ambole, an advocate of the High Court and Fredrick Kaptui Plimo, the chief executive officer of Eco-Pillar Teachers Sacco in Kapenguria.

Others are Johnson Losilian Kalo, former MCA of Chepareria ward, Catherine Mukenyang – former speaker of the second county house and Julius Kamtoi Ariwomoi, former clerk of the assembly.

In Baringo County, those who have expressed interest for the speaker seat are from the populous Tugen community.

They include Mr Joseph Tarus, an advocate of the High Court, Vincent Kemboi, a Nairobi-based lawyer, Noah Chepkech from Mogotio constituency and Emily Kiptui, a former health worker.

In Kisumu County, the ODM party has settled on former speaker Elisha Jack Oraro for the position, a move that has sparked debate in the leadership of the county.

Mr Oraro is vying for the seat against former assembly majority leader and Masogo Nyangoma MCA Samuel Ong’ou.

In Homa Bay, regional balance will be one of the factors that MCAs will consider during speaker elections.

In a pre-election agreement made in 2013, leaders committed to share power based on regions.

The county has four regions; Rachuonyo (Kasipul, Karachuonyo and Kabondo Kasipul constituencies) Suba (Suba North and Suba South) Rangwe (Homa Bay Town and Rangwe constituencies) and Ndhiwa.

At least five people have expressed interest in the seat including chief of protocol at the office of the governor John Apollo.

The Siaya County Assembly speaker seat has attracted two contestants; former Speaker George Okode and youthful advocate Mr Oruenjo Umidha and Mr Mugoye Mbeya, who unsuccessfully contested for the Siaya gubernatorial seat

Mr Okode, an advocate, is a member of the ODM party which enjoys massive backing in Siaya County.

The Orange party has 27 MCAs and the other two were elected on UDM and independent tickets.