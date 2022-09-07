Lobbying intensifies for West Pokot assembly Speaker’s post

Lobbying for the West Pokot County Assembly Speaker's seat has picked up momentum, with eight candidates expressing interest.

They include lawyer Philip Magal Ambole, Fredrick Kaptui Plimo, the CEO of Eco Pillar Teachers Sacco, Kapenguria, and former Chepareria ward MCA and Deputy Speaker Johnson Losilian Kalo.

Others are outgoing Speaker Catherine Mukenyang and former county assembly clerk Julius Kamtoi Ariwomoi.

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party has a majority of seats in the assembly after securing nine seats, followed by the Kenya Union party (KUP) with five seats.

Kanu has four seats, Jubilee one and one independent. Indications are that the Jubilee, independent and Kanu MCAs will support the UDA choice for the seat.

Mr Magal, Mr Plimo and Mr Losilian are allied to UDA, while Ms Mukenyang and Mr Ariwomoi are in Kanu.

Mr Magal holds a bachelor’s degree in law degree from Moi University and a master’s in law from London South Bank University and is confident he has the required qualifications for the position.

He has been a lecturer in law at Kenyatta University School of Law.

"The previous assembly was full of wrangles and ended up achieving nothing and the Speaker was blamed," he said.

He said this time round the assembly should consider professionals, saying he has 13 years’ experience.

For his part, Mr Kaptui said he will focus on representation without being compromised.

He holds a degree in accounting and commerce from Kenyatta University.

"I am humble and loyal. I think I am well placed to lead the county assembly," he said.

Mr Ariwomoi worked for the Parliamentary Service Commission as a legislative clerk from 2003 to 2022 before joining politics and feels he is the most qualified among the candidates. He was the county assembly clerk between 2013 and 2017.

He contested the Sigor parliamentary seat in the August 9 General Election under Kanu and came in second. He holds an MBA from the University of Nairobi and a bachelor’s degree in statistics from Egerton University.