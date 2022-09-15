Women MCAs cut male dominance in Nakuru assembly as Speaker race heats up

Eight women were elected to the Nakuru County Assembly in last month’s elections, cutting male dominance in the House.

They include Jane Wanjiru Gituku (Maiella), Rose Njoroge (Gilgil), Isabella Makori (Subukia), Grace Mwathi (Bahati), Hellen Chemutai (Visoi) and Rose Mutai (Kiptagich), all elected on United Democratic Alliance (UDA) tickets.

Ms Virginia Gichange (Hellsgate) was the sole woman elected under Jubilee, while Leah Ng'ang'a (Kabatini) was an independent.

The election of the eight women MCAs will save the exchequer a substantial amount of money by partially fulfilling the one-third gender rule in the assembly that previously had 78 members.

The new assembly will have 76 members, including the Speaker, who is an ex officio.

The previous assembly had four elected women MCAs and 19 nominated ones, who were all women.

But the number of nominated women MCAs has now been reduced to 16.

With the nomination of Evalyne Chepkirui to represent the disabled, it means the total number of women MCAs in the assembly will be 25.

UDA has the lion's share of nominated women MCAs as it was allocated 13, including Loise Njeri Kagecha, Cynthia Mukami and Catherine Wanjeri Mwangi.

Ms Doreen Jebiwot Korir and Ms Leah Jepkoech Serem were in the previous assembly and made a comeback.

Nominated MCA Rose Gathoni Njoroge speaks at the Nakuru County Assembly on January 19, 2021. Ms Njoroge was elected as Gilgil MCA on UDA ticket on August 9, 2022 Photo credit: Francis Mureithi | Nation Media Group

Others are Ziporah Wambui, Dorcas Wangui Gathere, Mercy Chepkirui Kilel, Ann Wamaitha, Hellen Chepkorir Kitur, Ann Muthoni Gite, Mary Wanjiku Njoroge and Irene Jerop Cheboi.

Former ruling party Jubilee has been allocated two slots, which went to Ann Wanjiru Njaguara and Bethsheba Onkoba, while the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) will be represented by Keziah Skinyi Okumu.

In the marginalised category, UDA is still calling the shots and has three nominees – Ali Hassan Abdi (minority), Ms Chepkirui (disabled) and George Kanure (marginalised) – while Michael Njenga Nding'uri of Jubilee will represent the youth.

With the completion of the nomination list, the stage is now set for the election of the Speaker on September 22. Candidates for the top seat have intensified their lobbying, holding secret meetings with elected and newly nominated MCAs.

Leading the pack is Mr James Koskey, a former Kuresoi MP and former assistant minister for Education. He faces tough opposition from Mr Martin Kagai, Mr Crispus Wathimba and Mr Andrew Yatich.

"I urge the MCAs to make an informed decision and elect a Speaker who will shape their future political career and take care of their welfare interests," Mr Koskey said.

"The assembly is largely composed of relatively young and educated MCAs and they should elect a Speaker who understands them better and I think I fit the bill," said Mr Kagai, 29.

"The next Speaker should be a well-grounded person who understands the politics of Nakuru County better, and as a person born and brought up in Nakuru, I know what ails the county and I'm best suited to be the next Speaker," Mr Wathimba said.