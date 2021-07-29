Masinga dam and Wanjaro Junior
Why Irungu Njaro's family refuses to bury him

By  Mwangi Muiruri

  • His mother reveals that after they refused to bury him, his Nairobi friends bought a grave for him at Lang'ata Cemetery.
  • Mr Wairatu said on July 13, Njaro had visited him and told him that there was a cartel in Nairobi that was demanding an undisclosed amount of money due to a botched shady deal.
  • But the police say they suspected he died by suicide over debt. 

The parents of benga music businessman Edward Irungu Njaro, popularly known as Wanjaro Junior, have refused to bury him, protesting what they termed as police negligence in investigating his death.

