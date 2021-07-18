Missing musician Irungu Njaro found dead in Masinga dam

Masinga dam and Wanjaro Junior

Masinga dam where the body of Kikuyu pop musician Edward Irungu Njaro alis Wanjaro Junior (right) was found floating on July 17, 2021. He is suspected to have committed suicide.

Photo credit: George Munene & Courtesy

By  George Munene

Nation Media Group

The body of a musician who had been missing for four days has been found floating in Masinga dam in Embu County.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. 13 killed in Siaya fuel tanker explosion

  2. Missing musician found dead in Masinga dam

  3. Tana River woman earns tidy income from grafting fruit trees

  4. PRIME Fishers accuse Ugandan soldiers of harassment

  5. Mudavadi: Why political alliances fail

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.