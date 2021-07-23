Vehicle transporting musician Njaro's body siezed in Murang'a

The vehicle after it was impounded by police in Kenol town.

Photo credit: Mwangi Muiruri | Nation Media Group
By  Mwangi Muiruri

Nation Media Group

In a macabre twist of events, police in Murang'a have impounded a private car that was transporting the body of the late benga musician and businessman Edward Irungu Njaro.

