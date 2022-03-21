Governor Wambora, deputy Kariuki to face off for Senate seat

A fierce political battle is looming between Embu Governor Martin Wambora and his deputy, David Kariuki, both of whom are now eyeing the county’s Senate seat in the August 9 General Election.

Mr Wambora has formed his own political party, Umoja na Maendeleo (UM), on whose ticket he will seek the seat. He is serving his second and final term as governor but he is not about to quit active politics.

Mr Wambora has hit the campaign trail. He has put up campaign billboards in strategic places, indicating that he is in the senatorial race, which has also attracted a host of other aspirants.

Mr Kariuki, who intends to vie for the seat under the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party, says he is prepared to face his boss on the ballot.

"I don't fear my boss. Let us meet in the political battlefield and flex muscles on each other," said Mr Kariuki.

He expressed confidence that he will defeat Mr Wambora in a fair political game.

‘Betrayed’

Mr Kariuki said he had been loyal to Mr Wambora, whom he said had betrayed him.

"My boss used to talk to me nicely and assured me of his political support. I'm now surprised he is seeking the same seat I'm interested in," he said.

The DG said he has what it takes to win and told his boss to brace for a tough political duel.

He said he will bank on teachers, farmers and business people “whom he served so well” when he was the chief executive officer of Winners Sacco for 17 years.

"When I was the CEO, the sacco, which serves farmers, traders and teaching staff, grew in leaps and bounds. These people know what I did for them and they will elect me," he said.

But he will have to first face off for the UDA nomination with the incumbent Senator Njeru Ndwiga, who defected to the party last week.

Experience in leadership

Mr Wambora has a wealth of experience in leadership, having been a member of Parliament, governor and a district officer, and is known to be a fighter who does not give up easily. In 2013, he was impeached by the Embu County Assembly, which accused him of gross misconduct.

The impeachment was endorsed by the Senate, with Mr Wambora becoming the first governor to be sent packing. But he was reinstated by the High Court in Kerugoya after he sought legal redress.

The governor now faces arrest over alleged contempt of court.

The Employment and Labour Relations Court in Nyeri issued an arrest warrant against Mr Wambora after he failed to remit statutory dues from county employees to the Kenya Government Workers Union despite an order issued on December 1, 2020.