Ethnic calculations behind quest to succeed Wambora

Embu race

From left: Mr Lenny Kivuti, Ms Cecily Mbarire, Dr Njagi Kumantha and Mr John Muchiri. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  George Munene

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The Mbeere community, who back a rotational governorship, feel it’s their turn to lead.
  • Former senator Lenny Kivuti may have an edge since he hails from the expansive Mbeere area.

A bruising political battle looms as four frontrunners jostle to succeed Governor Martin Wambora in the August 9 gubernatorial polls. 

