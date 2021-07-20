Five killed, 5 injured in fresh Elgeyo Marakwet clashes

Elgeyo Marakwet County Commissioner Ahmed Omar

Elgeyo Marakwet County Commissioner Ahmed Omar addresses residents of Kaptoyoi village in Maron on May 5, 2021 after unknown attackers torched their houses.

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group
By  Onyango K'Onyango

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • At least 100 bandits suspected to be from Tiaty, Baringo County, entered Elgeyo Marakwet from West Pokot and attacked herders grazing their livestock.

Five people have been killed and five injured in revenge attacks at Chepkorowo grazing field, Elgeyo Marakwet, a week after Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i issued a seven-day ultimatum for criminals to surrender.

