Five killed, livestock stolen in Kerio Valley revenge attacks

Kerio Valley peace talks

Locals during a peace meeting at Chesegon on the border of West Pokot and Elgeyo Marakwet counties. Five people were on July 10, 2021 killed and one seriously injured in retaliatory attacks between two pastoral communities in Kerio Valley.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
logo
WhatsApp Image 2020-09-22 at 13.20.40

By  Barnabas Bii  &  Onyango K'Onyango

Five people have been killed and one seriously injured while an unknown number of livestock has been stolen in retaliatory attacks between two pastoral communities in Kerio Valley.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. One dead, 9 admitted after taking poisonous alcohol

  2. Police cancel UDA, Jubilee rallies in Kiambu

  3. Rising cooking gas prices 'a threat to forest cover'

  4. Kisumu deputy clerk, HR manager die in hospital

  5. Boy in Tharaka Nithi dies after eating honey

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.