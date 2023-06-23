DP Gachagua: How state will tackle insecurity in volatile North Rift

­Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has unveiled a series of measures by the government to curb rampant insecurity in banditry-prone counties in the North Rift region, which has claimed several lives and displaced hundreds of families despite ongoing operations by a multi-agency security team.

The measures include the establishment of a permanent military camp on the border of Elgeyo-Marakwet and West Pokot counties to crack down on bandits and recover illegal firearms.

He said that the military and the police involved in the ongoing operation will camp in the Kerio Valley until law and order is restored in the region.

“The security team, including the military and police, will stay until all the bandits are wiped out. We will not allow cattle rustling and banditry to continue to claim the lives of our people. The guns must be silenced so that the people can engage in meaningful economic activities," the DP said during a funds drive in Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet County on Friday.

He revealed the government's plans to revive stalled projects including the Sh63 billion Arror and Kimwarer multipurpose dams, Kamariny stadium, Sh500 million industrial park and the construction of Elgeyo Marakwet County headquarters.

“We have renegotiated the construction of the Arror and Kimwarer dams with the contractor, who was going to take us to the International Court of Justice, and construction will start soon," said Mr Gachagua.

He defended the fertiliser subsidy programme, saying many farmers had benefited from the low-cost input and that the country was expecting a bumper harvest this season.

The DP once again hit out at the media, arguing that there was a plan to create a rift between him and his boss President Ruto, noting that the plan would never succeed.

Roads Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen claimed that opposition leader Raila Odinga was being used by former President Uhuru Kenyatta to bring down the Kenya Kwanza government.

"Mr Odinga needs to play responsible opposition politics instead of being used by someone else to stagnate our development agenda," said Mr Murkomen.

Cabinet Secretary for Co-operatives Simon Chelugui said many Kenyans have benefited from the Hustler Fund where millions of shillings have been disbursed to start small businesses.

"Appropriate policies have been put in place to ensure that more Kenyans have access to Hustler Fund and have the capital to start businesses to improve their livelihoods," Mr Chelugui said.

Cabinet Secretary for Trade Moses Kuria defended President William Ruto's foreign trips, saying they were beneficial to Kenyans.