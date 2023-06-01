Madaraka Day: Ruto launches Hustler Group Loan

President William Ruto on Thursday launched the Hustler Group Loan, the second product of the Hustler Fund, which he said is aimed at enabling groups of at least 10 to access funds.

The groups will borrow between Sh20,000 and Sh1,000,000, President Ruto said.

"The second product of the Hustler Fund will usher our unique collective-driven competitive market enterprise to the online domain. To promote inclusion, the Hustler Fund is going to deploy groups such as chamas and saccos [to help] overcome exclusion and barriers to participation in credit, savings, social security, health insurance and other socioeconomic amenities," he said.

"This is how we will use policy and technological innovation to mainstream our way of life. We are committed to leveraging fintech in ensuring that no one is left behind in the financial and entrepreneurial inclusivity revolution."

Dr Ruto also reported that the total number of Hustler Fund digital transactions stood at 42.5 million. He said that of this number, 20.2 million Kenyans had accessed nearly Sh30 billion and repaid Sh19.7 billion, with 7 million being repeat customers.

"Not a single shilling has been stolen through corruption and borrowers do not need to know anyone, bribe any official or go through complex bureaucratic procedures to access the Hustler Fund," the President said.

"They only need a device, a little airtime and a few minutes, and they are able to get money wherever they are."

