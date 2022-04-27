Six seek to succeed Sambu, Western Kenya’s oldest serving MP

The race to succeed Mr Alfred Sambu of Webuye East constituency, the oldest MP in Western Kenya, has attracted six aspirants.

Because of health issues, Mr Sambu, 85, who has represented the constituency in Bungoma County since 2007, has not been seen in public and will not defend his seat.

The late President Mwai Kibaki's government split the larger Webuye constituency in 2010 into two – Webuye West and Webuye East.

Mr Sambu beat former local government minister Musikari Kombo in the 2007 polls to become MP after several attempts.

But he has not been seen in the public for almost three years, with his handlers choosing to remain silent about his whereabouts.

The MP, who was elected under ANC in 2013 and 2017, has maintained silence on both national and local politics.

Last month recent photos of the lawmaker and Ndivisi ward MCA Martin Wanyonyi Pepela having tea at the MP’s Nairobi home were circulated on social media, restoring confidence in voters that he was okay.

A close family source, who didn't wish to be named, told the Nation the MP has been unwell for some time.

"Mzee has been in and out of hospital in Nairobi and outside the country for a while but as we speak he is healthy and strong, just following the politics of the country silently but keenly," the source said.

The source added that doctors had advised the MP to rest often, which is why he hasn't been seen at public functions.

In his absence, Mr Sambu has been represented in his official functions by CDF officials.

The move has often raised questions among constituents about the capacity of the officials to execute crucial matters with integrity.

Aspirants seek veteran MP's blessings

Those eyeing the seat are former Bungoma County director for special programmes Carol Buyela (Jubilee), Mr Pepela (the Ndivisi MCA, Ford Kenya), Dr Wanjala Iyaya (DAP-K), trade union Knut’s Aggrey Namisi Murumba (ODM) and Ainea Muyondo (UDA) and Evans Murumba.

While they have been criss-crossing the constituency selling their agenda, none of them has been bold enough to question the MP’s absence, for fear of a backlash from voters, who have total respect for the MP.

The MP fought hard to get the constituency created and locals feel he has brought development in education by transforming school infrastructure through prudent use of CDF money.

A majority of candidates have instead been seeking the MP’s blessings as his preferred successor.

Ms Buyela, who was in DAP-K before moving to Jubilee, says she is best suited to replace Mr Sambu because she understands the constituency and has always been on the 'ground' in the MP’s absence.

"Among all the aspirants, I am the only one who has always been on the ground. I understand the needs of our people, unlike those who have only been appearing during weekends to ask for positions," said Ms Buyela.

If she wins, she promises to dedicate 30 percent of her salary to empowerment programmes, saying CDF alone can’t pay for all projects.

Mr Pepela, on the other hand, says he is more experienced and better placed to serve the people of Webuye East, having served as both a nominated and elected MCA.

During his tenure as Ndivisi MCA, he says, he served the interests of the region, citing instances where he stopped the government from evicting people from Chetambe forest.

"When our people were about to be evicted unlawfully, I stood firm at the forefront on behalf of our MP, Mr Sambu, to ensure we blocked the process," he said.

Mr Pepela is also the chairman of people living with albinism in the Western region.

Dr Iyaya, who narrowly lost to Mr Sambu in the last election, is upbeat that he will win the seat.

He ran in 2017 on a Jubilee ticket. He then ditched Jubilee for UDA before defecting from the party linked to DP William Ruto for DAP-K.

Mr Namisi has been perceived by voters as the front-runner in the race.

The Knut official is the only candidate who hails from Maraka ward, one of three wards in the constituency. The other two are Mihuu and Ndivisi.