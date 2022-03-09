Sabatia MP: Mudavadi could not fund his presidential campaign

Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi during interview in Nairobi on February 2, 2022.

Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group
logo

By  Benson Amadala

Nation Media Group

Amani National Congress party leader Musalia Mudavadi chose to work with Deputy President William Ruto after he failed to marshal enough financial support to mount a formidable presidential campaign on his own, a key ally and adviser has disclosed.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.