Khaniri abandons Mudavadi, joins Jirongo-linked party

Vihiga Senator George Khaniri has finally broken his political silence and accused ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi and Ford Kenya’s Moses Wetang’ula of failing to consult other leaders in the region on their decision to work with Deputy President William Ruto.

Instead, Mr Khaniri, one of the two elected ANC senators, rallied the communities in Western Kenya to support ODM leader Raila Odinga’s presidential bid, pointing out that in joining DP Ruto, Mr Mudavadi and Mr Wetang’ula had acted out of their personal interests.

“As leaders of this community, we feel obliged to state on behalf of the majority of dissenting voices that our brothers acted out of their personal considerations,” Mr Khaniri said at a press briefing in which he announced his defection to the Cyrus Jirongo-led United Democratic Party (UDP).

He was with various politicians from Vihiga County who have declared their interest in various political seats.

UDP is one of the entities that on Saturday signed an agreement with the Azimio la Umoja coalition to support Raila Odinga’s presidential bid in the August General Election.

Clandestine dealings

Mr Khaniri, one of the longest-serving lawmakers, was an ally of Mr Mudavadi. But yesterday he broke with the ANC leader, describing his decision to work with DP Ruto as a product of clandestine dealings that did not have popular support among the Luhya people.

“Mr Wetang’ula and Mr Mudavadi’s decision to work with DP Ruto does not reflect the wish of the majority of residents and voters of Western Kenya. We disassociate ourselves from the decision and hence severe our ties with it,” he said.

Mr Khaniri said his decision to join UDP would allow him to pursue a political course that guarantees the community a stake in national politics, including becoming part of the next government.

“We hereby announce our defection from our various parties to UDP and call upon all residents and aspirants of the various political outfits to embrace his new outfit and make it their home,”