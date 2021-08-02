MP Didmus Barasa arrested over scuffle with contractor

Kimilili MP Didmus Wekesa Barasa

Kimilili MP Didmus Wekesa Barasa who has been arrested following a scuffle with a contractor on July 30, 2021.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
Nation Media Group journalist Brian Ojamaa

By  Brian Ojamaa

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Police have arrested Kimilili MP Didmus Wekesa Barasa following the scuffle last Friday where he was caught on camera slapping a contractor at Baptist Lurare Primary School in Kamukuywa.

