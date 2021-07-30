Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa in scuffle with contractor demanding Sh3.4m

What you need to know:

  • Contractor Stephen Masinde, popularly known as Steve Kay, and his colleague Ronald Graham Wafula, had locked up the five classrooms in a demand for Sh3.4 million.

Drama unfolded at a school in Bungoma County on Friday after a contractor barred Kimilili MP Didmus Wekesa Barasa from commissioning classes, demanding to be paid Sh3.4 million.

