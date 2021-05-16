Fists fly as MP Didmus Barasa trashes Wangamati’s track record

Kimilili MP Didmus Wekesa Barasa was on Saturday forced to cut short his speech at a funeral in his constituency after locals protested against his harsh criticism of Governor Wycliffe Wangamati’s administration.

Trouble started when the first-time Jubilee lawmaker termed the current administration a let-down to voters.

Mr Barasa criticised ward representative and previous speakers who heaped praises on Mr Wangamati's regime and his officers, citing education, road, health and other projects.

He said he had done more to better the lives of Kimilili residents, with a little money from the National Government Constituency Development Fund, than what Mr Wangamati had done with the county’s billions.

The lawmaker also noted that the governor had not fulfilled many of the promises he made ahead of the 2017 General Election. He asked the people to vote him out in the 2022 General Election.

“I will not allow anyone to come to Kimilili and lie to voters about Mr Wangamati’s regime yet we can clearly see there is nothing that the county has done for our people,” he said.

“The biggest mistake we made was to elect this man (Mr Wangamati) as our governor. He is a total let-down,” he added.

The sentiments did not go well with Mr Wangamati’s supporters.

One of them stood up and snatched the microphone from the MP, sparking a row that degenerated into fisticuffs.

The man who snatched the microphone from the MP was later confronted by his supporters, forcing the MP to come to his rescue.

Mr Barasa has been facing a strong opposition ahead of the next polls from people including a senior officer in Mr Wangamati's administration.