MCAs outraged after Wangamati ignores summon

Governor Wycliffe Wangamati

Bungoma Governor Wycliffe Wangamati addressing the media at the Council of Governor's offices in Nairobi on April 29, 2020.

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group
Nation Media Group journalist Brian Ojamaa

By  Brian Ojamaa

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Mr Wangamati had been summoned by the Public Administration and ICT Committee
  • But the Governor says the committee has no powers to summon him. 

The row between Bungoma Members of County Assembly and Governor Wycliffe Wangamati has escalated after the latter failed to appear before a House Committee on Tuesday.

