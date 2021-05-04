Governor Wangamati faults MCAs in village jobs row

Governor Wycliffe Wangamati

Bungoma Governor Wycliffe Wangamati during a past media briefing outside his office.

Photo credit: Pool | Nation Media Group
Nation Media Group journalist Brian Ojamaa

By  Brian Ojamaa

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Bungoma County Assembly maintains that it did not allocate any funds for hiring village administrators in the 2020/2021 financial year.
  • Interviews for the recruitment of the village administrators is ongoing. 

Bungoma Governor Wycliffe Wangamati has criticised MCAs who are opposed to the hiring of village administrators.  

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. NCCK condemns violent Embu eviction

  2. Survey: Weak extension services barrier to food safety

  3. New oxygen plant 'to save Taita Taveta county millions'

  4. State House to go without water for 24 hours

  5. Why police in Maragua want to shoot at thousands of bats

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.