Water crisis in Bungoma, Webuye following power disconnection over Sh14m bill 

What you need to know:

  • Nzoia Water and Sewerage Company owes the Kenya Power Company Sh14million.
  • Muslim community in Bungoma appeal to Governor Wycliffe Wangamati to settle the matter.

Bungoma and Webuye towns have been hit by an acute water shortage after Kenya Power Company disconnected power supply to Nzoia Water and Sewerage Company (Nzowasco) over accrued debt running into millions of shillings.

