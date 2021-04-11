Bungoma, Trans-Nzoia leaders decry escalating insecurity 

Snowline Resort

Residents of Kimilili town at Snowline Resort where a security guard was brutally killed by thugs on Saturday night.

Photo credit: Brian Ojamaa | Nation Media Group

By  Brian Ojamaa

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Last weekend a security guard was killed in Mango estate in Kimilili town, Bungoma County by an armed gang.
  • The gang also critically injured another security guard who was later admitted at Bungoma County Referral Hospital.

A section of leaders from Bungoma and Trans-Nzoia counties have decried the escalating insecurity in the region.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Two women suspected of drugging, robbing Kirinyaga man arrested

  2. Tharaka-Nithi woman arrested for subjecting daughter to FGM

  3. Construction of Sh4.5b new Makupa bridge begins

  4. Bungoma, Trans-Nzoia leaders decry escalating insecurity 

  5. Benga musician Albert Gacheru buried

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.