Bungoma, Trans-Nzoia leaders decry escalating insecurity 

A section of leaders from Bungoma and Trans-Nzoia counties have decried the escalating insecurity in the region.

The leaders have called on national security agencies led by Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i and County Commissioners from the two counties to address the matter.

The leaders also said a number of boda-boda riders, security guards, businessmen and area residents have recently been attacked and killed by armed criminal gangs.

Led by Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula and Trans-Nzoia Woman Rep Janet Nangabo, the leaders claimed that atleast five people have lost their lives and property worthy millions of shillings being stolen in the two regions in the last one month.

The leaders whose sentiments were echoed by various MCA's spoke on Saturday in Kabuchai constituency, Bungoma County during the burial ceremony of Faustine Wetangula who was the stepmother of Senator Wetangula and Westland MP Tim Wanyonyi.

Last weekend a security guard was killed in Mango estate in Kimilili town, Bungoma County by a gang armed with crude weapons.

Critically injured

The gang of unknown number of people also critically injured another security guard who was later admitted at Bungoma County Referral Hospital after being rushed there by well-wishers.

Wetangula said that police should stem up patrols at night since criminals have been taking advantage of the night curfew to commit their criminal activities.

"We want to see police responding swiftly to distress calls by doing regular patrols to ensure safety of our people and their property especially at night," Wetangula said.

The senator said that police should not concentrate on arresting people taking local brew and those who do not have facemasks on, but instead firmly deal with thugs.

He called upon the Bungoma County Commissioner Samuel Kimiti to ensure police who have overstayed in the area to be transferred, since there have been claims that some of them have been abetting criminal activities.

"We've had several cases of brutal killings during this pandemic period, yet there have been no arrests so far," he said.

Misuse of funds

Nangabo said that security of members of the public is paramount and security agencies should be more vigilant ahead of the 2022 polls.

She called on members of the public to share information with the police to help in fighting crime.

"Here in Bungoma and Trans-Nzoia there are youths who are known to attack and even rape women, yet the number of arrests are very few. We want police to up their game," she said.

Nangabo further said that some of the thugs have often fled to Uganda after committing their crimes.

At the same time, the leaders lamented allegation of misuse of funds meant to combat Covid-19 by counties.