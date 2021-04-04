Armed gangsters kill security guard in nighttime robbery 

A somber mood engulfed Mango estate in Kimilili town, Bungoma County on Sunday morning after a gang armed with crude weapons killed a security guard at Snowline resort on Saturday night.

The gang of unknown number of people also critically injured the watchman's colleague who is fighting for his life at Bungoma County Referral Hospital where he was rushed by well wishers.

The gang then broke into the restaurant belonging to Maeni ward MCA Florence Wekesa and made away with property of unknown value.

The incident that happened at about 2pm caused panic and fear among area residents.

The MCA, a former leader of majority in Bungoma County Assembly and her husband were around when the incident happened.

Hacked to death

A seemingly shaken Wekesa blamed security agents for their slow response even after she raised an alarm on time.

The ward rep said she and her husband had decided to spend the night at the restaurant after their car developed a mechanical hitch.

The slain security guard identified as Josephat Barasa is reported to have attempted to confront the gang before he was hacked several times on the head and neck. He died on the spot.

The body of the deceased was taken to Dreamland Mortuary in Kimilili town.

A brother of the deceased, Peter Barasa, said the family is saddened by the death of their kin.

Knocked unconscious

"My brother has left a very big gap in the family. He has left behind two children in secondary school, one in university while the youngest is in class six," he said.

The other guard was knocked unconscious after being hit on the head with a blunt object.

The gang stole money, TV sets, radio, alcoholic drinks and other property before disappearing in the darkness using motorbikes.

Kimilili Sub-county Police Commander Mwita Marwa said police have launched a manhunt for the perpetrators of the incident.

He however called on residents to be calm as police pursue crucial links that will lead to the arrest of the suspects.

Speedy probe

"We want to ask residents to feel free and provide us with information that will help us in our investigations. We promise that we shall treat the information with confidentiality," he said.

The incident is the second to happen at the restaurant in a span of three months.

Kimilili ward MCA David Barasa, who was among the first people to arrive at the scene, condemned the incident and called for a speedy probe into the incident.

"There have been concerns over insecurity in Kimilili for some time now. We are calling upon Bungoma County Commissioner Samuel Kimiti to transfer all police officers who have overstayed here and are now liaising with thugs to terrorise residents," he said.

Mr Barasa gave the Kimilili security committee team a seven-day ultimatum to arrest the suspects or face protests from residents.

Criminal gang

"There are individuals here in Kimilili who are well known for their criminal activities yet whenever they are arrested they are immediately released under unclear circumstances," he said.

Mr Barasa said the suspect criminals have in the past threatened to kill anyone who reports them to the police.

"We will be forced to flash out these criminals from their hideouts if police won't take action within seven days," he said.

Senior chief Kimilili town Davis Barasa condemned the incident and urged police to carry out regular patrols during the curfew period.

The administrator called area residents to share with police information that will lead to the arrest of the perpetrators.