Armed gangsters kill security guard in nighttime robbery 

Snowline Resort

Residents of Kimilili town at Snowline Resort where a security guard was brutally killed by thugs on Saturday night.

Photo credit: Brian Ojamaa | Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The incident that happened at about 2pm caused panic and fear among area residents.
  • A second guard was knocked unconscious after being hit on the head with a blunt object.

A  somber mood engulfed Mango estate in Kimilili town, Bungoma County on Sunday morning after a gang armed with crude weapons killed a security guard at Snowline resort on Saturday night. 

