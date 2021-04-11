Machine crushes Rai Paper Mills staff to death

A Rai Paper Mills employee was on Sunday morning crushed to death by a machine soon after reporting on duty.

Jorim Okoth, 64, who worked as a wind operator in the crushing department, had worked at the mill since 1979.

Okoth’s colleagues, who described him as a dedicated, humble and outgoing man, asked the firm’s management to improve the poor working conditions.

Mr Vitalis Misache, an employee of the firm said: "I talked to Okoth in the cloakroom before leaving for my house at about 8am only to receive a phone call from a fellow worker that Okoth had died.”

Mr Misache urged the Rai Paper Mills management to stand with the family.

Addressing the press at Lugulu Mission Hospital where the body had been taken to, Okoth's widow Mary Okoth claimed that she was denied access to the factory by the management.

“I want justice for my husband who died while on duty,” she said.

Bungoma East police boss Valerian Obore said the police have launched investigations into the incident.

He called upon residents to remain calm as police probe the matter.

Rai Paper Mills management could not be reached for a comment over the incident. They neither picked phone calls nor replied to our texts.