Bomet education boss Apollo Apuko moved amid turf wars

Bomet County Director of Education Apollo Apuko has been transferred to Narok County in the backdrop of demands by stakeholders and leaders for a shake-up of education managers in the region.

The stakeholders have repeatedly called for the removal of the county director of the Teachers Service Commission (TSC), Ms Mary Kolla, who has been engaged in turf wars with Mr Apuko over implementation of government policies.

In the changes, Mr Apuko moves to Narok in the same capacity, replacing Ms Jane Njogu, who has been transferred to Nyeri County.

Mr Apuko has been replaced by Mr Leonard Ngugi Ndung’u from the office of the Rift Valley regional director of Education’s office.

Dr Ahmed Omar, the Bomet county commissioner, recently stated that disciplinary action would be taken against Mr Apuko and Ms Kolla for infighting on implementation of government policies in what has negatively affected operations in schools in the county.

It had become the norm for the two officials that when one issues a circular to teachers, especially on training and other policy implementations, the other counters with another memo cancelling it, causing confusion in schools.

“I wish to report to you and clarify that we have written a letter to the ministry headquarters demanding specific action be taken against the two officers so as to bring these matter to an end once and for all,” Dr Omar said during a consultative meeting for elected leaders convened by Bomet Senator Hillary Sigei at Fairhills hotels on December 23, 2022.

Dr Omar said it was unfortunate that the two directors, instead of consulting and working together in providing leadership in the education sector, had chosen to engage in unnecessary conflict on deployment of government policies.

He called on leaders, parents, teachers, trade unions, schools' boards of management, and other education stakeholders to be patient as the matter was addressed at a higher level in government.

Bomet Senator Hillary Sigei said the government should take stern action against officers in the county who are not willing to work with others to the benefit of the people.

“Of what use is the government retaining officers in Bomet County who have no time to work with those of other departments and leaders? We will not condone it, and they should simply leave,” Mr Sigei said.

The changes also come at a time the Bomet County Education Board is set for a leadership shake-up, with the Ministry of Education inviting interested individuals to apply for appointment to the position of chairperson, currently held by Dr Elias Kipngetich Kirui.

In a circular, Mr Apuko called on prospective candidates to forward their applications to the selection panel for the County Education Board, where he is the secretary.

Dr Kirui has been accused of failing to provide leadership, failing to consult members and failing to reach consensus on key issues affecting the education sector, especially in the last one year. However, Dr Kirui attended a board meeting on January 20.

According to Mr Apuko, the meeting was convened to address issues relating to "Validation of junior secondary schools, exams analysis, education day, registration and re-registration of learning institutions, executive summary of assessment of schools”

Ms Kolla, who is said to have been operating from outside the station for the last four months did not attend the meeting.

Mr Malel Langat, the Kenya National Union of Teachers Bomet branch executive secretary and his Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (KUPPET) counterpart Mr Paul Kimetto have been leading the calls to replace the officials “for stability to prevail in the education sector and inject professionalism in management of learning institutions”.