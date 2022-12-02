At least 83 pregnant girls sitting for KCSE exams in Bomet County

A total of 103 pregnant schoolgirls sat for the three national exams in Bomet County.

Some 83 of those are sitting for the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exam, said County Director of Education Apollo Apuko.

Another 20 sat for their Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) and the Kenya Primary Schools Education Assessment (KPSEA) exams.

"One of the affected learners was in Grade Six and did the KPSEA examinations, while another 19 in Standard Eight sat for KCPE, which [ended] on Wednesday" Mr Apuko added.

Teenage pregnancies have been rising in the county, with stakeholders calling for action against those sexually exploiting girls.

There were 851 KCPE, 911 KPSEA and 810 KCSE centres in Bomet, with Kenya National Examinations Council (Knec) papers distributed at the Bomet Central, Bomet East, Chepalungu, Sotik and Konoin sub-county headquarters, said County Commissioner Ahmed Omar.

Some 600 officers from the National Youth Service (NYS) were deployed along with chiefs and their assistants to guard examination centres along with police officers, Dr Omar added.

Kericho Governor Erick Mutai and his deputy Fred Kirui presided over the distribution of exam papers at Kipsitet in Ainamoi constituency on Friday.

"The county government will be a dependable stakeholder in the education sector during the examinations period as we want to ensure the remaining KCSE tests are administered without a hitch" Dr Mutai said.

In Bomet County, 29,391 candidates sat for the KCPE tests at 851 centres, while 28,634 took the KPSEA at 911 centres and the KCSE has 810 centres.