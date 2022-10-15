Knut protests ministry’s move to schedule teachers’ training on weekend

The Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) has protested the move by the Ministry of Education to train teachers in Bomet County over the weekend.

Knut said this infringes on the rights of teachers who are off duty over the weekends.

Mr Malel Langat, the Knut National Executive Council member and Bomet branch executive secretary wants the training to be held on weekdays.

However, Bomet County director of education Apollo Apuko insisted the training for the grades 1, 2, and 3 teachers will be held on weekends.

Mr Apuko directed all sub-county education bosses to invite teachers for the training sessions as per the schedules released.

The targeted teachers are to be trained in review of curriculum designs and instructional materials for Kiswahili, English and Literacy learning.

Mr Langat has threatened to take legal action against Mr Apuko if the training continues on weekends.

“While we recognise the need for the training as of prime importance, we feel our members [teachers] freedom of religion and rights to worship as enshrined in our constitution will be infringed upon,” Mr Langat stated.

Knut wants the two parties resume talks to ensure seamless delivery of services.

Mr Apuko insisted the trainings will proceed as scheduled and said Knut position was “misplaced”.