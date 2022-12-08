Teachers unions demand action against wrangling Bomet TSC, education officials 

Teachers unions have raised serious concerns over alleged differences between the County Director of Education and the County Director of the Teachers Service Commission in Bomet County saying it is negatively impacting the implementation of education policies.

The unions have also taken issue with what they termed as a dysfunctional County Education Board (CEB) whose chairman Dr Kipngetich Kirui, a Moi university lecturer recently appointed the County Executive Committee (CE) member in Bomet county government, has allegedly skipped more than six meetings in a row and failed to provide proper leadership.

Mr Malel Langat, the Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) and his counterpart from the Kenya Union of Post Primary Education (KUPPET) Paul Kimetto said the relations between County Director of Education Mr Apollo Apuko and the TSC Director Mary Kolla had deteriorated to a level it was affecting the implementation of government policies.

They called on the Ministry of Education and the Teachers Service Commission to urgently intervene, crack the whip, restore order and regain the confidence of the stakeholders in the sector who are disappointed with the unfolding scenario.

“The best thing for Ms Kolla to do is to leave the station as she has clearly demonstrated that she cannot work with other education stakeholders and fellow government officers. She has skipped major education meetings including the briefings in the five sub-counties by the Kenya National Examination Council (KNEC) days before KCPE and KCSE exams kicked off,” Mr Kimetto stated.

They claimed that when one issues a circular to teachers, the other counters with one cancelling the directives on matters of common policy implementations.

“The matter is so serious that the two directors who are leading the implementation of government education policies cannot sit together, do not speak to each other, do not greet each other with continuous wrangles over education policies and programs,” The unionists said in a statement.

They cited the interdiction against the Kamureito secondary school principal and two deputy principals at the institution four days before the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) for an issue alleged to have arisen in March this year where phones were found in the institution during exams period.

They wondered by the TSC waited for nine months to act on the alleged case, noting that the timing of it – when KCSE exams were starting, is malicious, demoralizes teachers and causes anxiety among the students.

“TSC director has gone rogue and is interdicting and always sacking teachers over very flimsy reasons or hearsay. Her leadership is wanting and it is time she is removed for stability in the education sector in Bomet County. In this we are speaking on behalf of not only trade unions but many stakeholders,” Mr Langat said.

Mr Malel who is the KNUT National Executive Council (NEC) member said the stakeholders had been patient over the matter for a year, with efforts to restore order, but it had reached a boiling and tipping point.

“Ms Kola should shape up or ship out. We are putting her on notice as we cannot continue working like this to the detriment of the teachers and our children in schools. We cannot sit back and watch the education standards nosedives because of one individual who has no concern at all on the fate of learners and the effect of her actions in the education sector,” Mr Langat said.

Mr Apuko and Ms Kolla separately declined to comment on the matter, referring journalists to the ministry of education and TSC headquarters.

Mr Adow Bardad, the Rift Valley Regional TSC Director did not pick calls for a comment and had not responded to text messages by press time.

“It has gotten to a sickening level in the last four months with the two pulling apart and there is a need for the relevant government departments to act on this matter,” Mr Kimetto said.

The unionists said the County Education Board – which they are members - and which should at the local level handle the matter was grappling with poor leadership.

“I want to say this without fear of contradiction, that the Bomet County Education Board (CEB) does not have a (functional) chairman as the office holder has been busy throughout and has no time to steer the board and the ship is limping,” Mr Langat said.

They said that Dr Stephen Koskei, a member of the CEB and chairman of the Bomet branch of the Kenya National Parents Association, has been acting as chairman following the absence of Dr Kirui who is serving his second and last term in office.

Dr Kirui who is the CEC in charge of Administration and Public Service and Special Programs in Governor Hillary Barchok’s administration had not responded to calls for a comment on this story by press time.

Ideally, a chairman of such a board who misses three meetings in a row without valid reason should be removed from the position through a vote by the members, but the rule has not been applied.

The CEB comprises the County Commissioner Dr Ahmed Omar, Mr Philemon Kirui, a representative of the Kenya Private Schools Association, Ms Kolla, Mr Apuko, Dr Kirui, Dr Koskei, Mr Malel, Mr Kimetto and representatives of various education stakeholders in the county.