Teachers flee Kerio Valley ahead of national exams

Bandit attack

Area residents peer into the school bus that was shot at by bandits while carrying students of Mogil Secondary School in Marakwet East, Elgeyo Marakwet County on February 18, 2022. National exams in the Kerio Valley region could be jeopardised as teachers flee due to rising insecurity.

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

By  Florah Koech

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Reports indicate that more than 30 teachers in the insecurity prone area have deserted their schools.
  • The teachers, including heads of school, say they fear for their safety due to the incessant attacks.

Non-local teachers in schools bordering Kerio Valley are fleeing the area due to insecurity as activists urge the national government to suspend national examinations in the region. 

