State assures of uninterrupted exams in Kerio valley

The government has assured learners in the volatile Kerio valley region of security as they prepare to sit national examinations from next week.

Rift valley coordinator Mohamed Maalim said they have put in place a raft of measures to ensure the candidates especially in the insecurity prone region write their examination without interference by the gun-wielding bandits wreaking havoc in the region.

“We shall implement the Kenya National Examination Council (KNEC) directive of merging examination centres with less than 30 candidates. Already we have a list of such institutions and where the candidates will eventually take the exams. Stakeholders and parents should not worry about the merged centres because day schools will offer boarding facilities for the entire examination period,” Mr Maalim told the Nation.Africa on Sunday.

“We shall minimise movement of the candidates during the examination period and because all of them shall be residing within the examination centres where they will be fed by the government.”

Parents were concerned about the safety of learners who have to walk for several kilometres to neighbouring exam centres.

Planned merger

National Parents Association chairperson Nicholas Maiyo said the planned merger should be complemented with enough security.

“What is important is for the government to provide security because merging the centres without security will neither help the candidates nor the teachers,” he said.

For instance, candidates at Kosile Primary School in the volatile Baringo North will forced to trek to the neighbouring N’garatuko Primary School, more than eight kilometres away, to sit their KCPE examinations. Learning has been paralysed in the two schools, which have 24 and 16 candidates, respectively.

Some of the schools in Tiaty Sub-County with low enrolment are Akwichatis, Toplen, Kositei, Katikit, Lokis, Nakoko, Chesakam, Riong’o, Komolion and Chepkalacha.

In Elgeyo Marakwet County, students of Changach Barak Secondary School will take their exams in Kiptulos Secondary School. In West Pokot, Cheptulel Boys High School will be merged with other neighbouring schools.

Among schools that have been hard hit by insecurity and will be hosted by other centres include Kapindasum, Arabal, Kasiela, Sinoni, Tuiyotich, Kapkechir Primary and Tuiyotich Secondary School.

Examination materials

“We shall have a heavy police presence to patrol the entire region and as well escort the examination materials to and from the centres to the containers for safekeeping,” said the regional coordinator.

Mr Maalim said this even as security in Kerio valley continueS to deteriorate. On Saturday afternoon, eight people were killed in Chesetan, Marakwet East.

Following the latest attacks, local leaders, Uasin Gishu deputy governor Daniel Chemno and Keiyo South MP Daniel Rono accused the government of blowing hot air into the Kerio valley insecurity.

“Time is now for the Kenya Defense Forces (KDF) to intervene and restore calm in Kerio Valley since the police have proved unable to quell the skirmishes,” said Mr Chemno.

He said the government has nothing to be proud of in fighting Al-Shabaab in Somalia yet the country is burning from within through the acts of lawlessness perpetrated by bandits hiding under cattle rustling.