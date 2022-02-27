Eight killed in Kerio Valley bandit attack

Kerio Valley bandit attack

Men armed with bows and arrows keep vigil at a hill in the border village of Kapturo in Baringo North on February 20, 2022.

Photo credit: Florah Koech | Nation Media Group

By  Florah Koech

Nation Media Group

Two minors are among eight people killed in a daring bandit attack on the banks of River Kerio in the restive Kerio Valley. Several others were seriously injured in Saturday afternoon attack.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.