Teachers unions push for tutors’ security during exams

Tot Secondary School

Members of the public view a bullet-riddled school bus which was carrying students of Tot Secondary School when it was attacked and sprayed with bullets by bandits on Thursday February 17 night.

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

By  Vitalis Kimutai

Nation Media Group

The Kenya National Union of Teachers, (Knut) and the Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (Kuppet) want the government to assure teachers and learners of security in the Rift Valley region as exams start.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.