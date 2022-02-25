Teachers unions push for tutors’ security during exams

The Kenya National Union of Teachers, (Knut) and the Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (Kuppet) want the government to assure teachers and learners of security in the Rift Valley region as exams start.

Malel Langat, Knut National Executive Council (NEC) chairman, Joshua Cheptarus, its executive secretary for Baringo, and his Nakuru counterpart Anthony Gioche said given schools were far apart, the government should ensure teachers and students are protected.

Bomet Central MP Ronald Tonui, who is also Kuppet assistant secretary, Sammy Chelangat, the secretary in charge of tertiary institutions, and Charles Ngeno, the Narok executive secretary, said the resurgence of attacks targeting teachers and students in the Kerio Valley was worrying.

"The killing of a teacher – Rueben Kanda of Kibiego Primary School – at the weekend in the Kerio Valley, coming a few days after the Tot Secondary School attack where a driver was killed and 13 students injured, is an issue that has caused a lot of anxiety in the banditry-prone region," Mr Langat said.

The unionists said President Uhuru Kenyatta needs to personally take charge of this security issue as those he has appointed have failed him and the country.

Mr Tonui wondered why security in the Rift Valley was maintained during President Mwai Kibaki's term and President Kenyatta's administration had failed to deal with it.

"Unfortunately, power has got into the heads of senior government officials to a level they have become insensitive to the realities on the ground, especially on the dockets they hold" Mr Tonui said.

The North Rift has been a scene of killings in recent months, with students unable to go to school and teachers seeking transfers to other regions.

“It is important for the government to address the root cause of the perennial problem that has rocked the region leading to loss of lives and property,” said Mr Chelanga.

Baringo South MP Charles Kamuren, Bureti MP Kiptergech Mutai and his Sotik counterpart Dominic Koskei separately said runaway banditry in the North Rift was an issue of national concern.

“When an incident like the attack on the Tot Secondary School bus occurs, leading to death and injuries, security officers should go after the attackers…but in this case, the blame went to an innocent school principal that has no control over security in the region,” said Mr Mutai.

A driver, two teachers and 13 students were attacked by bandits on February 17 on the Arror-Mogil road in Elgeyo Marakwet County as they returned to school after a field trip.