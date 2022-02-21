State beefs up security in Baringo after Tot school bus attack

Tot Secondary School

Members of the public view a bullet-riddled school bus which was carrying students of Tot Secondary School when it was attacked and sprayed with bullets by bandits on Thursday February 17 night.

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

By  Fred Kibor

The government has deployed armed security officers to Tot Secondary School in the Kerio Valley to guard students following a bandit attack on Thursday night.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.